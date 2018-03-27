Music

Photographic Evidence Mariah Carey Is Never Not Glamorous

Who knew it was possible to look so fabulous while making pizza?

By @gracegavilanes

Mariah Carey/Instagram

WHEN SHE EXERCISES IN HEELS

Oh, you didn't know wearing heels and fishnet stockings would totally elevate your workout (and Instagram game)? Let Mimi show you how it's done.

Source Mariah Carey/Instagram

WHEN SHE CASUALLY POSES WITH A HOMEMADE PIE

Baking calls for a cleavage-baring lace-up top, high heels and black sunglasses — if you're Mariah Carey, of course.

Source Mariah Carey/Instagram

WHEN SHE GOES GROCERY SHOPPING

Truth: Carey only shops for pineapples while wearing at least one blingy accessory

Source Mariah Carey/Instagram

WHEN SHE GETS SQUEAKY CLEAN

Some people take off their jewelry when taking a bubble bath. The "Vision of Love" crooner is not like most people.

Mariah Carey/Instagram

WHEN SHE'S FINISHING UP DINNER

Who knew sushi could give the singer such a natural glow? Oh, wait. She always looks this good.

Mariah Carey/Instagram

WHEN SHE'S MAKING PIZZA

A satin nightgown is the new apron in Carey's household. Naturally.

Mariah Carey/Instagram

WHEN SHE'S ABOUT TO BOARD A PLANE

A form-fitting red dress fit for a gala is the only way the performer can fly in peace.

Mariah Carey/Instagram

WHEN SHE'S GETTING READY FOR BED

Her beauty squad provides full hair and makeup before bed; Carey provides them with an a cappella version of "We Belong Together" and "It's Like That."

Mariah Carey/Instagram

WHEN SHE'S FINALLY ON THE PLANE

No red carpet gown? No problem. Carey opts for sunglasses and statement earrings to balance it out.

Mariah Carey/Instagram

WHEN SHE'S ORDERING AT BRUNCH

But first, a photo.

Mariah Carey/Instagram

WHEN SHE MAKES SAND CASTLES ON THE BEACH

Sand is the new snow. And bodysuits are the new bikinis.

Mariah Carey/Instagram

WHEN SHE GOES SKIING IN ASPEN

But trades the snow gear for a swimsuit because she is perfect and is unable to feel below freezing temperatures.

Mariah Carey/Instagram

WHEN SHE RELAXES AFTER WORK

The most effective way to unwind is to dramatically laugh on your couch … in a purple satin gown.

Mariah Carey/Instagram

WHEN SHE HANGS WITH HER KIDS, MONROE AND MOROCCAN

And looks ever-flawless as she's being pulled in all different directions.

Mariah Carey/Instagram

WHEN SHE'S IN DEEP THOUGHT

Never. Stop. Posing.

Mariah Carey/Instagram

WHEN SHE'S COOKING UP A STORM AT HOME

Instagram or Carey's cookbook cover? You decide.

Mariah Carey/Instagram

WHEN SHE MET DOLPHINS AT THE AQUARIUM

Once a squad leader, always a squad leader.

Mariah Carey/Instagram

WHENEVER SHE TAKES THE SUBWAY

"This is perfectly normal."

