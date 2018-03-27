Music
Photographic Evidence Mariah Carey Is Never Not Glamorous
Who knew it was possible to look so fabulous while making pizza?
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
1 of 18
WHEN SHE EXERCISES IN HEELS
Oh, you didn't know wearing heels and fishnet stockings would totally elevate your workout (and Instagram game)? Let Mimi show you how it's done.
2 of 18
WHEN SHE CASUALLY POSES WITH A HOMEMADE PIE
Baking calls for a cleavage-baring lace-up top, high heels and black sunglasses — if you're Mariah Carey, of course.
3 of 18
WHEN SHE GOES GROCERY SHOPPING
Truth: Carey only shops for pineapples while wearing at least one blingy accessory.
4 of 18
WHEN SHE GETS SQUEAKY CLEAN
Some people take off their jewelry when taking a bubble bath. The "Vision of Love" crooner is not like most people.
5 of 18
WHEN SHE'S FINISHING UP DINNER
Who knew sushi could give the singer such a natural glow? Oh, wait. She always looks this good.
6 of 18
WHEN SHE'S MAKING PIZZA
A satin nightgown is the new apron in Carey's household. Naturally.
7 of 18
WHEN SHE'S ABOUT TO BOARD A PLANE
A form-fitting red dress fit for a gala is the only way the performer can fly in peace.
8 of 18
WHEN SHE'S GETTING READY FOR BED
Her beauty squad provides full hair and makeup before bed; Carey provides them with an a cappella version of "We Belong Together" and "It's Like That."
9 of 18
WHEN SHE'S FINALLY ON THE PLANE
No red carpet gown? No problem. Carey opts for sunglasses and statement earrings to balance it out.
10 of 18
WHEN SHE'S ORDERING AT BRUNCH
But first, a photo.
11 of 18
WHEN SHE MAKES SAND CASTLES ON THE BEACH
Sand is the new snow. And bodysuits are the new bikinis.
12 of 18
WHEN SHE GOES SKIING IN ASPEN
But trades the snow gear for a swimsuit because she is perfect and is unable to feel below freezing temperatures.
13 of 18
WHEN SHE RELAXES AFTER WORK
The most effective way to unwind is to dramatically laugh on your couch … in a purple satin gown.
14 of 18
WHEN SHE HANGS WITH HER KIDS, MONROE AND MOROCCAN
And looks ever-flawless as she's being pulled in all different directions.
15 of 18
WHEN SHE'S IN DEEP THOUGHT
Never. Stop. Posing.
16 of 18
WHEN SHE'S COOKING UP A STORM AT HOME
Instagram or Carey's cookbook cover? You decide.
17 of 18
WHEN SHE MET DOLPHINS AT THE AQUARIUM
Once a squad leader, always a squad leader.
18 of 18
WHENEVER SHE TAKES THE SUBWAY
"This is perfectly normal."
