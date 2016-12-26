Mariah Carey Remembers ‘Friend’ George Michael in Sweet Twitter Tribute

Mariah Carey has joined the long list of celebrities who have taken to social media to remember late British singer George Michael.

“George Michael you were such an inspiration,” Carey, 46, tweeted Monday, including broken heart and sad face emojis.”I’m honored to have not only been your fan, but a friend as well. May you rest in peace.”

Along with the sweet message, Carey included a photo showing herself and Michael with a group of friends.

George Michael 💔😢 You were such an inspiration. I'm honored to have not only been your fan, but a friend as well. May you rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/jJKSz22fHH — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 26, 2016

Michael died of heart failure and was found in his home on Christmas Day, his rep told PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly. He was 53. Michael’s publicist confirmed that the iconic singer passed away “peacefully.”

In 2014, Carey recorded a cover of Michael’s 1987 hit “One More Try,” much to the delight of the star.

.@GeorgeMichael I'm so honored u like my rendition of "One More Try." You & this song have always meant so much to me. Fan&friend for life♥♥ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 25, 2014

“Thank u for recording One more try. Such an honour 2 have one of the best voices in the world singing my song,” Michael tweeted at the time.

Ever the fan, Carey gushed in a response tweet, “I’m so honored u like my rendition of “One More Try.” You & this song have always meant so much to me. Fan&friend for life.”

Little has yet been made public about the circumstances surrounding Michael’s death, but investigators have said there were no suspicious circumstances, according to the BBC.

During his nearly 40 years of fame, Michael sold 100 million albums. He has won several awards, including two Grammys out of eight total nominations.