‘We’ll Make It Through This’ Mariah Carey Pays a Heartfelt Tribute to ‘Great Person’ George Michael

Mariah Carey paid tribute to the late George Michael on Friday, with a cover of his song “One More Try.”

The singer performed the tune — off Michael’s 1987 album Faith — at her concert in Dubai. Dressed in a sequined off-the -shoulder black gown with high slits, Carey called the balled “one of his greatest records.”

“I always loved it, I always loved him,” she told the crowd. “He was a really great person”

The Grammy winner, who celebrated her 47th birthday on Monday, asked the audience to shine their cell-phone lights in honor of Michael. She took a deep sigh before singing — saying, “We’ll make it through this.”

She gave the song her usual Carey flare, making every moment of its final lyric, “goodbye.”

“We miss you, George Michael” Carey wrote on Facebook, captioning video of the cover which she called “my heartfelt tribute.”

Carey’s tribute to Michael comes two days after the late singer was laid to rest in an intimate ceremony. The “Freedom 90” singer was found dead on Christmas Day. He was 53.

A source told PEOPLE Michael was buried in London at Highgate Ceremony on Wednesday next to his beloved mother, Lesley, who died 20 years ago. Those in attendance at the service included ex Kenny Goss, boyfriend Fadi Fawaz, and Wham!‘s Andrew Ridgeley, Helen ‘Pepsi’ DeMacque-Crockett and Shirlie Kemp.

“We can confirm that the funeral of the singer George Michael took place today. Family and close friends gathered for the small, private ceremony to say goodbye to their beloved son, brother and friend,” a rep for the singer told PEOPLE in a statement.

“George Michael’s family would like to thank his fans across the world for their many messages of love and support. We ask that the family’s wish for privacy be respected so that they can continue to live their lives privately, away from any media intrusion. No further details will be released.”

Remember George Michael in PEOPLE’s commemorative edition, George Michael: A Pop Star Life, on sale now.

The burial comes almost three weeks after the legendary singer’s cause of death was revealed to be dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver, according to the senior coroner for Oxfordshire, Darren Salter.