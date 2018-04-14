Mariah Carey Feels 'Uplifted' by 'Overwhelming Support' After Opening Up About Bipolar Disorder

Mariah Carey has been deeply moved by all the support she’s received from fans after opening up about her battle with bipolar disorder for the first time.

“I’ve been hard at work, feeling inspired by each of your stories and uplifted by your overwhelming support,” she wrote on social media Saturday, including a picture of herself at a photo shoot.

“Let’s continue to encourage each other on our journeys,” Carey continued.

In this week’s PEOPLE cover story, the 48-year-old star explained that although she was first diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2001 (when she was hospitalized for a physical and mental breakdown) she initially “didn’t want to believe it.”

“I was so terrified of losing everything, I convinced myself the only way to deal with this was to not deal with this,” she told PEOPLE editor-in-chief Jess Cagle. “Until recently I lived in denial and isolation and in constant fear someone would expose me. It was too heavy a burden to carry and I simply couldn’t do that anymore.”

Following Carey’s news on Wednesday, fans were quick to thank the singer for opening up about her battle with bipolar II disorder, which involves periods of depression as well as hypomania (less severe than the mania associated with bipolar I disorder, but can still cause irritability, sleeplessness and hyperactivity).

Wrote one Twitter user, “THANK YOU @MariahCarey for so bravely sharing your story, and giving so many people struggling with mental health issues someone to look up to. By sharing your story, you will no doubt inspire others to open up and get the help they need. You’re an inspiration.”

“Mariah Carey’s honesty about finding medication & treatment is SO important in a world where ppl with mental illnesses are doubly stigmatized for taking meds,” wrote another.

Having “sought and received treatment,” Carey told PEOPLE she’s “in a really good place.”

“I put positive people around me and I got back to doing what I love — writing songs and making music,” said Carey, adding that she felt “hopeful we can get to a place where the stigma is lifted from people going through anything alone. It can be incredibly isolating.”

