Mariah Carey and Elton John Paid Millions to Perform at Wedding for Russian Billionaire’s Granddaughter: Report

Mariah Carey and Elton John were tapped to perform at the star-studded wedding of a Russian billionaire’s granddaughter — and both are said to have made a pretty penny from the gig.

The music legends reportedly put on showstopping performances as Daniel Kevey wed 19-year-old Irene Kogan, the granddaughter of Russian billionaire Valery Kogan, in London over the weekend.

In videos of the footage, Carey, 46, performed hits like “My All” and “It’s Like That.” And 69-year-old John sang “I Guess That’s Why They Call it the Blues,” “Your Song” and more.

Mariah Carey🎤#wedding #london #mariahcarey A video posted by tatevik🇦🇲 (@tatevikkar) on Jan 15, 2017 at 12:36pm PST

In several videos, Kogan is seen dancing alongside Carey on stage.

The stars raked in a total of $4.2 million from the nine-hour reception, TMZ reports.

😲 Elton John#wedding #london #eltonjohn A video posted by tatevik🇦🇲 (@tatevikkar) on Jan 15, 2017 at 10:02am PST

Best wedding ever!! A photo posted by Mark Ronson (@iammarkronson) on Jan 14, 2017 at 7:47pm PST

As if the legendary line-up wasn’t enough, Grammy award-winning DJ Mark Ronson worked his magic on the turntables at the event.

Ronson, 41, even uploaded an Instagram photo of who appeared to be Kogan and Kevey, writing, “Best wedding ever!!”

When John and Carey weren’t captivating the audience, Antonio Banderas took to the stage to give the newly married couple some advice.

“Have forgiveness for every mistake,” he said in an Instagram video of the speech.

Valery owns Eastern Europe’s largest airport, the Domodedovo International Airport in Moscow, Forbes reports.

Reps for Carey and John did not immediately respond to request for comment.