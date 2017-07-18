Obsessed with Mimi: Drama Series Based on Mariah Carey's Life In the Works at Starz

Starz is lining up a series about one of music’s biggest stars.

The network behind Outlander and Power is developing a fictional drama based on the life of Grammy-winner Mariah Carey, Entertainment Weekly has confirmed.

Set in 1986 New York City, the prospective series will follow the rise of an ambitious bi-racial 16-year-old who overcomes a difficult childhood to become the highest-selling female artist of all-time.

Carey will executive produce alongside Rush Hour director Brett Ratner, while Nina Colman, who wrote the series, will serve as showrunner.

The “We Belong Together” singer”s life was previously the subject of last year’s E! docuseries Mariah’s World.

RELATED VIDEO: A day In The Life of Mariah Carey

Carey has recently been in the headlines for her axed cameo in Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler’s The House. Many of the actors involved with the project have slammed her “unprofessional” and “borderline abusive” behavior.

Deadline first reported the news.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com