Mariah Carey Reveals She Does Not 'Give a Damn' About the Grammy Awards

This might be a shock to some, but Mariah Carey doesn’t care about the Grammy Awards.

The five-time Grammy Award winner spoke out about the venerated award show and what changed her perception about the institution that granted her two awards the year her iconic career started.

“In the music business, if you care about the Grammys and submitting your stuff before a certain time frame, you want a single out in the summer,” she said in a new interview with V Magazine published on Wednesday.

“And then you want to have a record [out] before the Grammys [consideration] deadline, which has changed. Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn,” she said, referencing the iconic line from the film Gone With the Wind.

“I mean, I have five Grammys. That’s cute. There’s people that have been doing this half the time that have twice as many,” Carey continued. “I won’t two Grammys the first year I started, but after that, [the Grammys] are like, ‘We don’t go with the people that are selling a lot of records and are popular; we’re gonna go the opposite way.’”

She added, “So, I got screwed out of certain years. I wasn’t bitter about it. I was just like, okay, well, I guess I’m not standing here barefoot onstage singing and trying to go a certain way. I’m just me.”

The “We Belong Together” singer said that while the music industry is a business, she considers herself an artist.

“I consider myself more of a musician first than a business person, I don’t necessarily think of things that way; it’s music first,” she said.

Mariah Carey Gets Sassy with Al Roker on Globes Carpet: 'Men Forget That Women Also Write Songs'

In January, Carey appeared at the Golden Globes as her song “The Star” was nominated for original song. The singer had to firmly remind NBC’s Al Roker that it was her first-ever songwriting nomination at the Golden Globes after the Today host asked her if she ever got tired of racking up the accolades.

“I have never been nominated for a Golden Globe as a songwriter,” she said while standing next to friend Sharon Stone. “And many times men forget that women also write songs and I’m really excited about it because of that.”

The songstress was also nominated for best original song in 1999 for “When You Believe,” which she performed with Whitney Houston. The song was written by Stephen Schwartz and Babyface.