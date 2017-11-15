People

Mariah Carey Cancels First Few Christmas Tour Shows Due to Respiratory Infection

Mariah Carey is canceling her first few “All I Want for Christmas Is You” concerts due to illness, the singer announced on social media Wednesday afternoon.

“Lambs! Just in time for the holiday gift-giving season, it seems I’ve received a present of my own; a lovely upper respiratory infection after last week’s flu. Bleak!” she wrote in a statement posted to her Twitter account. “You know there is nothing I love more than celebrating the holidays with my festive Christmas show, but I have to take my doctor’s orders and rest until he says I can sing on stage.”

“Until then, unfortunately, I have to cancel the first several shows of my upcoming Christmas tour. I’m going to do all that I can so that I can see you soon,” she continued, ending her note with a few festive emojis.

Carey was supposed to kick off her tour on Nov. 17 in Windsor, Ontario at The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor.

The star, 47, has been excitedly posting on her Instagram this week about her animated film Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You, which tells the story about a young girl who dreams of getting a dog for Christmas and ends up dog-sitting her uncle’s crazy pup Jack.

 