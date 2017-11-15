Mariah Carey Cancels First Few Christmas Tour Shows Due to Respiratory Infection

Mariah Carey is canceling her first few “All I Want for Christmas Is You” concerts due to illness, the singer announced on social media Wednesday afternoon.

“Lambs! Just in time for the holiday gift-giving season, it seems I’ve received a present of my own; a lovely upper respiratory infection after last week’s flu. Bleak!” she wrote in a statement posted to her Twitter account. “You know there is nothing I love more than celebrating the holidays with my festive Christmas show, but I have to take my doctor’s orders and rest until he says I can sing on stage.”

“Until then, unfortunately, I have to cancel the first several shows of my upcoming Christmas tour. I’m going to do all that I can so that I can see you soon,” she continued, ending her note with a few festive emojis.

Carey was supposed to kick off her tour on Nov. 17 in Windsor, Ontario at The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor.

RELATED VIDEO: Mariah Carey & Britney Spears Had Dinner Together, and Fans Are Hilariously Freaking Out

The star, 47, has been excitedly posting on her Instagram this week about her animated film Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You, which tells the story about a young girl who dreams of getting a dog for Christmas and ends up dog-sitting her uncle’s crazy pup Jack.