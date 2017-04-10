Mariah Carey has called it quits with her backup dancer boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka.

“The split happened very recently. Mariah ended it — everyone hoped that she would. She has better things to focus on,” a Carey source tells PEOPLE. “Mariah is happy. She is focusing on her kids and new music.”

The insider adds, “Bryan was a good distraction after she split from James. This is a good time for her to be single and focus on herself.”

TMZ reports the singer, 47, broke up with the 33-year-old dancer and choreographer due to his spending habits and his jealousy over her relationship with ex-husband Nick Cannon, with whom she shares twins Monroe and Moroccan, 6 this month.

The former couple, who split in 2014 and divorced in November, continue to remain close as co-parents of their children, and their bond reportedly irked Tanaka, leading him to flirting with other women in front of Carey as revenge.

The final straw was Carey and Cannon’s joint appearance at the Kids’ Choice Awards last month, which the duo attended with their children. Tanaka reportedly felt the display “disrespected” him.

Cannon responded to the allegation Monday. “Most men are jealous of me. I’m joking. But I know nothing about it,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “For me, at the end of the day, she’s an amazing mother and we focus on our kids. That’s never going to change no matter who’s in my life or who’s in her life. We have kids together, so we’ll always be family.”

FROM COINAGE: 7 Most Expensive Music Videos

After calling it quits with fiancé James Packer, the 47-year-old pop diva found a romantic connection with her choreographer, with whom she was worked with since he appeared on her 2006 Adventures of Mimi tour as a backup dancer.

The duo sent relationship rumors into overdrive when they were spotted engaging in some intense beach PDA over Thanksgiving weekend. They frolicked in the waves at Maui’s Grand Wailea Resort in Hawaii when Carey wasn’t enjoying the holiday with her family.

Happy Valentine's Day!! 😘 #happyvalentinesday #happy #moments #bubbles 💖🥂🍾🥂🍾💖 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 14, 2017 at 10:16pm PST

As their romance played out on the E! docu-series Mariah’s World, the couple also showed off their love on Instagram. Carey shared a photo of their special Valentine’s Day celebration on Instagram. In the the pic, the pair cuddles up in a tub while enjoying some pink drinks.

In honor of the singer’s big day on March 27, Carey took a trip with Tanaka, who posted photos on Instagram showing the seaside resort where the lovebirds were celebrating. “Starting the anniversary festivities in a relaxing chic environment,” Tanaka wrote in a photo featuring Carey.

Starting the anniversary festivities in a relaxing chic environment. 😎🦋😎 #HappyAnniversary A post shared by Bryan Tanaka (@bryantanaka) on Mar 27, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

Carey confirmed her relationship with Tanaka to the Associated Press in February, letting it slip that he was her “boyfriend.”

“I’m just going to be like, ‘I really don’t talk about my personal life.’ Because that’s what I used to do and it really worked for a minute, back, a while ago,” she said. “I just don’t feel comfortable talking about my personal life. … Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.”