Mariah Carey Persuades Bryan Tanaka to Stay on Tour with Her by Giving Him a Sexy Lap Dance on Mariah’s World

What Mimi wants, Mimi gets!

During Sunday night’s episode of Mariah’s World, Mariah Carey uses her sexy moves to convince backup dancer Bryan Tanaka to stay on tour with her after suffering a knee injury that left him feeling “helpless” and, initially, wanting to go home.

“Oh my goodness, it’s a wounded dancer from our tour tonight!” the diva says, as Tanaka hobbles up on stage with a knee brace and crutches.

“What do we do about it?” she adds, as she has her other dancers sit Tanaka in a chair and blindfold him before getting in position on top of him, straddling him and dancing to her track “Touch My Body.”

Well, that right there was enough for Tanaka to make his decision.

“It was pretty amazing,” the dancer says about the lap dance that made him second guess leaving. “That moment when I got to go on stage for a second, it was a special moment in time for Mariah and myself. I felt like no one really understood what I was going through and just to get that little extra love from Mariah… I’m not gonna lie it made me feel a lot better.”

“At the end of the day, I’m extremely happy that Mariah’s in my life,” Tanaka adds. “So if it just is that, it’s great, I’d rather have that than nothing at all. I don’t wanna go home! I wanna stay here.”

And in addition to Tanaka’s doctor suggesting he get at least four weeks of rest after learning he has a “fractured patella” (or a crack in his kneecap) from the MRI results, the dancer — who is clearly falling for Carey— witnesses Carey and her then-fiancé James Packer packing on the PDA— and Tanaka was not having it.

“To make matters worse, with Mariah, I’m pretty confused about things,” Tanaka says. “When I saw Mariah and James together, I’m not gonna lie, I felt a little crazy. Especially because we’re in the same room together, I’m at the other end of the table, she’s at the other end of the table with him and I feel like there’s a complete disconnect, when just before I felt a crazy connection.”

“It kind of puts things into perspective a little bit,” he continues. “It’s throwing me off, this is a low point for me. Maybe it is the best that I go home.”

Mariah’s World airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!