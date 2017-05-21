Back On? Mariah Carey Spotted Kissing Bryan Tanaka After Posting Sweet Flashback Photo

Mariah Carey was spotted out with ex-boyfriend, dancer and choreographer Bryan Tanaka, in Beverly Hills on Friday night.

The pair — who parted ways in April — were snapped cozying up at table and sharing a sweet kiss. Tanaka also was photographed offering Carey a forkful of food.

Carey, 47, had posted a nostalgic photo of a date she shared with Tanaka, 33, on Friday, captioning,“#fbf.”

After calling it quits with fiancé James Packer in October, Carey embarked on a whirlwind romance with her backup dancer Tanaka, with the pair spending holidays together and traveling the world. News of their split came last month with a source close to Carey telling PEOPLE it was the singer who ended things.

“Everyone hoped that she would,” the Carey source said. “She has better things to focus on. Mariah is happy. She is focusing on her kids and new music.”

The insider added, “Bryan was a good distraction after she split from James. This is a good time for her to be single and focus on herself.”

#fbf A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on May 19, 2017 at 9:00pm PDT

TMZ first reported the news that Carey had broken up with Tanaka due to his spending habits and his jealousy over her relationship with ex-husband Nick Cannon, with whom she shares 6-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.

The former couple, who split in 2014 and divorced in November, continue to remain close as co-parents of their children, and their bond reportedly irked Tanaka, leading him to flirt with other women in front of Carey as revenge.

Earlier this month, PEOPLE reported that there was “hope” that Cannon and Carey would get back together and the two had been “getting along great.”