Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Cozy Up in Hot Tub on Valentine’s Day: ‘All You Need is Love’

What better way to spend Valentine’s Day than with a romantic dip in the hot tub?

On a day when many step out for romantic dates filled with flowers and chocolate, Mariah Carey and her new flame Bryan Tanaka opted for a relaxing night in — and some serious hot tub time.

Carey uploaded an Instagram photo of herself with Tanaka lounging in the hot tub, looking very laid back as they sipped drinks.

“Happy Valentine’s Day!! #happyvalentinesday #happy #moments #bubbles,” the singer captioned the pic. Tanaka also shared the sweet photo on his own Instagram account, adding the hashtag, “#AllYouNeedisLove.”

Carey appeared to wear a black, strapless swimsuit in the photo while Tanaka opted for a small chain with his attire (or lack thereof).

Carey and her backup dancer have been spending a lot of time together in recent months, with the singer giving a closer look at the rumored romance in her docu-series Mariah’s World.

The new romance comes on the heels of Carey’s split from Australian businessman James Packer. The pair broke off their engagement in October.

The hot tub shot wasn’t the only Valentine’s Day photo Carey shared with her more than five million Instagram followers.

After uploading the picture, the “We Belong Together” singer posted two sultry shots of herself in a candy-filled bathtub.