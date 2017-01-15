Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Hold Hands in London

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka’s PDA-filled travels continue!

The singer was spotted cozying up to her rumored backup dancer beau after a night on the town in London on Saturday. The 33-year-old has been by Carey’s side since they were first spotted kissing in Hawaii in November.

Carey wore a plunging, body-hugging black dress, and Tanaka matched her color scheme in an all-black suit. The couple was all smiles as they held hands while stepping out for the evening.

Just a few days ago, the rumored couple were spotted spending time together in Los Angeles. Before crossing the pond, the two were seen leaving a sushi restaurant in Malibu.

On Sunday, the star shared a sneak preview of her show, Mariah’s World. In the clip, Tanaka says, “Mariah is the type of woman that I see myself with.”

“I am not comfortable with this situation,” Carey says in the teaser. “I don’t know what to do. This is crazy.”

Thank you to all the #lambs for your love and support. Be sure to tune in to #MariahsWorld tonight on @eentertainment. – Team MC A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jan 15, 2017 at 11:51am PST

It’s been a difficult start to 2017 for Carey. Sound problems plagued the star’s New Year’s Eve performance on ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve — leaving her feeling “foiled” and “humiliated.”

Her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was also vandalized last weekend — with a prankster adding a question mark at the end of her name.

In a nearly two-minute audio recording posted to her Twitter page Sunday morning, the Glitter actress recounted the incident in her own words.

“I haven’t really addressed the situation that happened on New Year’s Eve and in time, I will. But for now, I want everyone to know that I came to New Year’s Eve in New York in great spirits and was looking forward to a celebratory moment with the world,” Carey said. “It’s a shame that we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues, who chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control.”