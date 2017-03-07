Date Night! Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka ‘Giggle’ Through Adventurous Dinner

Mariah Carey still isn’t spilling when it comes to her new relationship with Bryan Tanaka, but that doesn’t mean the diva is keeping things low-key.

Over the weekend, the couple — wearing matching outfits — stepped out for a fun dinner date at Los Angeles restaurant Barton G.

“Both were in a great mood, smiling, giggling and taking photos of the dishes,” says a source.

Their meal at the imaginative restaurant included a 2 ft. cotton candy wig (on Marie Antoinette’s head!), sliders, pasta, steak, a ganache tart and funnel cakes.

Carey, 46, kept it casual in jeans, red heels, a sheer black top and red moto-style jacket. Never without her accessories, the singer also wore statement jewelry and a belt. Tanaka, 33, matched Carey in a red-and-black jacket and jeans.

Carey recently took to Instagram to share a steamy photo of herself kissing Tanaka.

“No one knows what it means, but it’s provocative … it gets the people going!” she captioned the photo, quoting Will Ferrell in Blades of Glory.

Tanaka and Carey were first spotted together in Hawaii in December, shortly after Carey’s split from billionaire James Packer in October.

Carey subtly confirmed her relationship in an interview with the Associated Press in February when she let it slip that Tanaka was her “boyfriend.”

Their relationship was also documented on her E! docu-series, Mariah’s World.

“I don’t think we’re being public in a way that my relationships have been public before,” she said in an interview with Rolling Stone. “I really don’t. To me, the best thing of this is to keep it a little more private. But I’m not going to not go places with him and enjoy our lives because everybody thinks, ‘Oh, it’s too soon!’ kind of thing. We all saw the freakin’ show. This is not a surprise.”



