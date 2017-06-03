Mariah Carey and Rekindled Flame Bryan Tanaka Have Affectionate Date Night in Beverly Hills

Mariah Carey and dancer and choreographer Bryan Tanaka brought their rekindled romance out again on Friday night, much to the delight of nearby photographers.

The 47-year-old Grammy winner and her 34-year-old beau were spotted leaving Mastro’s Steakhouse together, departing the Beverly Hills hotspot hand-in-hand.

Each had on a loving grin on their faces, with Carey wearing a short, plunging black dress with large black belt and Tanaka in coordinating olive green plants and a black V-neck sweater.

She accessorized her look with an oversized red handbag, black stockings, black shoes, diamond hoop earrings and a matching bracelet — while he kept his look simple with back sneakers and diamond stud earrings.

The pair originally parted ways in April, with a source close to Carey telling PEOPLE is was the singer who ended things.

The two had began their whirlwind romance after Carey called it quits with fiancé James Packer in October — documenting both on her E! reality show, Mariah’s World. The pair then spent holidays together and traveled the world.

On May 19, a month after the two parted ways, Carey share a nostalgic photo of a date she and Tanaka shared — captioning it “#fbf” for “Flashback Friday.” Hours later, she and Tanaka were snapped cozying up at table and sharing a sweet kiss together.