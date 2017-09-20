Mariah Carey and Britney Spears Got Together — and Fans Are Hilariously Freaking Out

What happens when Mariah Carey and Britney Spears have dinner?

No, that’s not the beginning of a joke at a West Hollywood happy hour — this really happened, as evidenced by Spears’ viral tweet on Wednesday.

“You never know who you’re going to meet at dinner parties!! Great night!” Spears wrote of an image of the two hitmakers posing for a smiley snap at dinner. “Great night! So much fun, thank you Cade!”

You never know who you’re going to meet at dinner parties!! 🎉 Great night! So much fun, thank you Cade! 🍃🍃 pic.twitter.com/jFR4pzwmwZ — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) September 20, 2017

Though Spears’ tweet might suggest this is the first time the singers have come face to face, they actually met in the beginning of Spears’ career, and both stars have been vocal about their adoration for each other.

Spears once admitted she paints in the nude to Carey’s jams, a confession that got Carey’s seal of approval. “hahaha! @britneyspears‘s the best!” Carey tweeted in June 2015.

And Carey famously talked about Spears in an instantly iconic appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last December, during which she shoveled shade on other pop stars — including Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato — but praised Spears. “I love Britney Spears,” she told the host.

Within minutes of the latest Carey-Spears development on Wednesday, fans began freaking out on Twitter. Given the passion of their followers, the reactions — some of which include profanities — are sure to entertain.

AAAAAAAAHHHH MY 2 FAVS TOGETHER HOLY SHITTTTT I'M SCREAMING AAAAAAAAAHHH!!! pic.twitter.com/wC2ZUnhCep — Guille el humano. (@GuilleGalaviz) September 20, 2017

INVITE LINDSAY LOHAN pic.twitter.com/Me8KGafPkW — I never said that (@Lohanforfans) September 20, 2017

FUCKING LEGENDS COLLAB PLEASE pic.twitter.com/YPwYFZjqnP — Neemz (@NimaNeemz) September 20, 2017

QUEENS OF POP. I am shook. I can honestly die now — emo spice (@zacharyfunk) September 20, 2017

If she was rude I don't think she would've posted the pic on social media 🙄 — Danny (@Mariah10Carey88) September 20, 2017

OMG 😱 my faves, I can't cope!! ❤️✨ LOVE THIS 💕 pic.twitter.com/nM6to7RSIF — Geraint Ramon (@GeraintRamon) September 20, 2017

The way my wig rocketed into the stratosphere……LEGENDS!!!! ❤️ — Emanuel (@CNicosiaAnthro) September 20, 2017

WIGGITY YASSSS MY TWO FAVORITE ARTISTS TOGETHER AT LAST!!!!!! — @MC_Lamb (@Shady_Ella) September 20, 2017

OH………… MY………………. GOOOOOOOOOOODDDDDDDDHDHSVHAHAGDHSGSGDHDGDHDH — Yehezkiel Spears (@iSmokeBritney) September 20, 2017

Is a double date in their future, featuring respective BFs Bryan Tanaka and Sam Asghari?

