Mariah Carey Books First Live TV Performance Since Her Infamous New Year’s Eve Nightmare

Mariah Carey has booked her next live television performance — and she’s surely hoping it goes better than her last.

The Mariah’s World star announced on Twitter Monday that she will appear on Wednesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! — where she will perform her latest ballad, “I Don’t.”

The single, which features rapper YG, was inspired by Carey’s split from Australian billionaire James Packer. In the song, she tells her former fiancé, “Probably think I’m coming back, but I don’t, I don’t.” The song’s music video even shows Carey setting fire to her wedding dress.

On Wednesday night, Carey will undoubtedly be looking to set something else ablaze: any memories of her New Year’s Eve fiasco.

It will be, after all, her first live TV gig since her disastrous performance on ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve — a set plagued with sound problems that left her feeling “foiled” and “humiliated.”

Going to perform my new song #IDont on Jimmy Kimmel live on Wednesday! See you soon @jimmykimmel! 😘 pic.twitter.com/kHQQDVBQ6A — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) February 13, 2017

There, Carey fumbled her way through three painfully awkward songs, struggling with her earpiece and get visibly frustrated as the broadcast went on. During her second song — 1991’s “Emotions” — Carey strutted back and forth on stage, trying her best at the choreography “just for laughs” and inviting the audience to sing along.

In the days following the performance, Carey’s team and Dick Clark Productions exchanged barbs after the singer’s manager asserted the show sabotaged the performance and “set [her] up to fail.”

“I came to New Year’s Eve in New York in great spirits and was looking forward to a celebratory moment with the world,” Carey said in a nearly two-minute audio recording posted to her Twitter page. “It’s a shame that we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues, who chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control.”

RELATED VIDEO: Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve Nightmare

“Listen guys, they foiled me. Thus, it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those who were excited to ring in the new year with me,” the Glitter actress added. “I cannot deny that my feelings are hurt, but I’m working through this and I’m truly grateful for my fans and my true friends who have been so supportive in this time.”

The production company fired back, writing in a statement to PEOPLE: “To suggest that [Dick Clark Productions] … would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd … In very rare instances, there are, of course, technical errors that can occur with live television, however, an initial investigation has indicated that DCP had no involvement in the challenges associated with Ms. Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance.”

Since New Year’s Eve, Carey has remained quiet on social media — though she has kept up with her obligated appearances. That included a performance at the star-studded London wedding of a Russian billionaire’s granddaughter. (The gig earned her a reported $42 million).

Carey will head out on tour with Lionel Richie beginning in March.