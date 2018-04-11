Mariah Carey on How She's Treating Her Bipolar Disorder: 'I'm in a Good Place'

In this week’s PEOPLE cover story, Mariah Carey opens up about her years-long battle with bipolar disorder — and what she’s now doing to get the help that she needs.

Despite living “in denial” for years, following her 2001 bipolar II diagnosis, Carey tells PEOPLE editor-in-chief Jess Cagle that she’s in a good place after recently seeking treatment.

“I’m actually taking medication that seems to be pretty good,” she says of treating bipolar II, a disorder that involves periods of depression as well as hypomania (less severe than the mania associated with bipolar I, but can still cause irritability, sleeplessness and hyperactivity).

Of the medication, she says, “It’s not making me feel too tired or sluggish or anything like that. Finding the proper balance is what is most important.”

Asked whether it can be difficult finding the medication that suits her and her creative lifestyle, Carey says, “No, I don’t think so. I just think it’s better with any type of thing to not go overboard with it.”

She continues, “The problem with meds is side effects, but now I’m good. I’m in a good place.”

And she now approaches her treatment holistically. “I have access to great medical care. I’m exercising, getting acupuncture, eating healthy, spending quality time with my kids (Morrocan and Monroe, 6, with ex Nick Cannon) and doing what I love, which is writing songs and making music.”

Lastly, says the superstar, “I’m surrounding myself with positive influences and finally receiving the physical and emotional support that I need.” As for fun, she adds, “It doesn’t hurt to binge-watch The Office.”

