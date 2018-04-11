Mariah Carey Fans Support Singer on Social Media After Revealing Bipolar Disorder Battle

In this week’s PEOPLE cover story, Mariah Carey reveals for the first time her battle with bipolar disorder.

The pop icon was diagnosed with the disease in 2001 when she was hospitalized for a mental and physical breakdown. But now Carey — who says she’s in therapy and on medication to treat her bipolar II disorder — is ready to share her story.

“I was so terrified of losing everything, I convinced myself the only way to deal with this was to not deal with this,” she tells PEOPLE editor-in-chief Jess Cagle. “Until recently I lived in denial and isolation and in constant fear someone would expose me. It was too heavy a burden to carry and I simply couldn’t do that anymore.”

Today, the star says she’s “in a really good place” and is coparenting her 6-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex Nick Cannon. And she’s ready to focus on her career again.

“I sought and received treatment, I put positive people around me and I got back to doing what I love — writing songs and making music,” says Carey. “I’m hopeful we can get to a place where the stigma is lifted from people going through anything alone. It can be incredibly isolating.”

Following the announcement on Wednesday, fans took to social media to support Carey and thank her for so bravely sharing her battle with bipolar disorder.

Wrote one Twitter user, “THANK YOU @MariahCarey for so bravely sharing your story, and giving so many people struggling with mental health issues someone to look up to.”

“By sharing your story, you will no doubt inspire others to open up and get the help they need. You’re an inspiration.”

THANK YOU @MariahCarey for so bravely sharing your story, and giving so many people struggling with mental health issues someone to look up to. By sharing your story, you will no doubt inspire others to open up and get the help they need. You’re an inspiration. — NYC Recessionista (@NYRecessionista) April 11, 2018

mariah carey's honesty about finding medication & treatment is SO important in a world where ppl with mental illnesses are doubly stigmatized for taking meds. https://t.co/rGF8i7msy5 — maria yagoda (@mariayagoda) April 11, 2018

Sending love to you Mariah. Thank you for sharing your story. ❤️ — Anna Notaro (@AnnaNotaro22) April 11, 2018

So much respect to @MariahCarey for discussing her struggle with bipolar disorder. The more open we all are about mental health, the quicker the stigma will end. https://t.co/URIxykh0md — Spencer Barrett (@spencerbarrett) April 11, 2018

Wishing @MariahCarey love, light, and healing. Once you can stand in your truth, you can be free and be healed ❤❤❤ — Khadiyah DeSilva (@Actresskhadiyah) April 11, 2018

Some shared their own stories, praising Carey for being candid.

@MariahCarey I have bipolar disorder and I use to be scared to open up about it too. I had many low points in my life. People are more kind/forgiving than we give them credit for. I’m glad your able to be vulnerable with this & wish you the best. ❤️ you are not alone. — angela allen friend (@blond2much) April 11, 2018

For more on Mariah Carey and her battle with bipolar disorder, dealing with fame and raising twins, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday. For mental health support, contact the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance at dbsalliance.org.