Mariah Carey is back on track to face her busy holiday schedule.

The singer, 47, looked healthy and happy in a new Instagram post she shared on Thursday, giving her followers an update on her health while inside of a recording studio.

“Feeling better and back at work!” she wrote in the caption. “Looking forward to seeing you today at the World AIDS Day 2017 concert and then starting the Christmas tour festivities! 😘💖🎄🎅@aidshealthcare #AHFWAD #IAMAHF#AHF30.”

The “When You Believe Singer” has had to canceled a number of concert dates due to some health troubles.

The star took to social media to explain to her fans that she would not be able to perform as planned.

“I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving with loved ones; it’s certainly nice to remember what we are grateful for!” she wrote on Instagram. “Like most, I’m thankful for my overall health… for which I need a bit more time to get right. Doctors have ordered a few extra days of rest before I can finally fly to New York and take the stage for my Christmas Tour.”

She continued, “While this news disappoints me to share, I am grateful to be on the mend and for the support from all of you – it means the world to me! See you from the stage soon darlings! ❤, Mariah”

The star’s health troubles began in mid-November when she initially canceled concerts due to a respiratory infection.

“Lambs! Just in time for the holiday gift-giving season, it seems I’ve received a present of my own; a lovely upper respiratory infection after last week’s flu. Bleak!” she wrote in a statement posted to her Twitter account. “You know there is nothing I love more than celebrating the holidays with my festive Christmas show, but I have to take my doctor’s orders and rest until he says I can sing on stage.”

“Until then, unfortunately, I have to cancel the first several shows of my upcoming Christmas tour. I’m going to do all that I can so that I can see you soon,” she continued, ending her note with a few festive emojis.