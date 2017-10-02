Good Morning Britain Slammed for 'Inappropriate' Mariah Carey Interview Upon Learning of Vegas Shooting

Mariah Carey‘s scheduled interview to promote her UK Christmas tour on Good Morning Britain turned into what viewers called an “irrelevant and inappropriate” segment in the wake of a gunman opening fire on a Las Vegas concert, killing at least 50 people and injuring at least 400 in what is now the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

The 47-year-old singer appeared sprawled on a sofa in a red gown in front of a Christmas tree from Los Angeles. However, hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid asked Carey about the breaking news out of the Route 91 Harvest Festival, a three-day country music festival in Las Vegas.

“I pray for the victims and hope all these can stop as soon as possible,” Carey said, according to Entertainment Tonight. “You know, I have spent a lot of time in Vegas and this type of thing anywhere happening anywhere is a huge tragedy.”

She added, “It’s terrible because people just going out to listen to music, really they’re out for the night and something like this happens, it’s shocking.”

The Grammy winner ended her two-year residency at Caesars Palace in July and will perform several holiday shows in December.

Twitter users were quick to criticize the interview on social media.

“Terrible events in Las Vegas. Let’s get the views of Mariah Carey in front of a Christmas tree!” wrote one social media user. “Irrelevant and inappropriate.”

Another added, “Mixing a pre-arranged interview w Mariah Carey (& Xmas tree?!) with awful news from Las Vegas. Surreal, unfair to her, poor journalism.”

Morgan took to Twitter to further explain Carey’s appearance.

“Mariah was booked to do an interview about her UK Christmas tour,” the host tweeted. “Obviously news events in Vegas have now taken precedence.”

He added, “We told Mariah’s people before the interview. Her reaction seemed very relevant given she’s a performer who often has residence in Vegas.”

We told Mariah's people before the interview.

Carey also responded to the tragedy on Twitter.

“Horrified to hear about the shooting in # LasVegas,” she wrote. “My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Praying for everyone’s safety.”

Police SWAT officers found the shooter – identified as Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada – dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after finding him on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Casino, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said early Monday.

“Right now we believe it’s a solo act, a lone wolf attacker,” Lombardo told reporters. “We are pretty confident there is no longer a threat.”