Maren Morris Is Feeling 'Sentimental AF' Writing Vows Days Before Wedding to Ryan Hurd

Maren Morris can cross off one more thing from her wedding prep list: writing the wedding vows.

“The Middle” singer, 27, is busy preparing for her upcoming nuptials to songwriter Ryan Hurd and shared an adorable snap with her fans.

“Writing vows, feeling sentimental AF and dreaming of this guy being my freaking husband in a few days,” Morris wrote in the caption of a black and white photo of her and Hurd.

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Steve Granitz/Getty

The two lovebirds became engaged in July 2017, with Morris announcing the news on Instagram with a series of photos in which she showed off her diamond engagement ring while holding a Corona Light and resting her hand on Hurd’s leg.

Morris — who revealed earlier she’s getting hitched this weekend — simply captioned the images, “Yes.” with an engagement ring emoji.

In January, Hurd told PEOPLE that the couple needed one must-have at their reception.

“Tequila,” he said, with Morris adding, “Yeah, that’s my go-to — to calm the nerves, energize. Then great music, great food, great people. You can’t really go wrong with those pillars.”

Earlier this month, the couple adopted a new puppy, a bulldog named Pancake, whom they received from fellow country musician Jon Pardi’s mother.

Pancake joins their other dog, a white German shepherd named June.

Morris and Hurd met in Nashville in 2013 when they co-wrote a song for Tim McGraw. Their relationship blossomed into a romance and the pair stepped out together as a couple in 2016.