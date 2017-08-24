Maren Morris and Fiancé Ryan Hurd Make First Public Appearance Since Announcing Their Engagement

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd walked the red carpet Wednesday night at the ACM Honors — their first appearance since announcing their engagement in July.

The “My Church” singer, 27, wore a white skirt with a multi-colored pleated slit down the middle paired as well as a beige tank, while Hurd, 32, wore a dark blue button down shirt with black pants.

Morris announced their engagement on Instagram in early July by posting a series of photos in which she showed off her stunning diamond ring.

"Yes." 💍 A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Jul 9, 2017 at 10:30am PDT

Morris simply captioned the images, “Yes” with an engagement ring emoji.

Before they began dating in December 2015, the Grammy winner and singer-songwriter were friends for years, having met in 2013 during a writing session shortly after Morris moved to Music City, where she scored a publishing deal.

“We were both at different publishing companies, and our publishers’ job is to fill our calendars up, so they just randomly put us together on a write one day,” Morris previously told PEOPLE.

Morris returned as a performer for a second consecutive year along with fellow country music singers Kelsea Ballerini, Toby Keith and Thomas Rhett.

The 11th annual ACM Honors will air on Sept. 15 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.