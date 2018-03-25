Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd have tied the knot!

The Grammy winner, 27, married the singer-songwriter, 31, on Saturday night in Nashville, PEOPLE confirms — the same city where the musicians first met while co-writing a song for Tim McGraw in 2013.

RELATED: Maren Morris Is Feeling ‘Sentimental AF’ Writing Vows Days Before Wedding to Ryan Hurd

Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris' rehearsal dinner Maren Morris Instagram Story

In the days leading up to the couple’s nuptials, “The Middle” singer documented her excitement as she penned her vows and ended up getting “sentimental AF.”

“Writing vows, feeling sentimental AF and dreaming of this guy being my freaking husband in a few days,” Morris captioned a black and white photo of her and Hurd.

Meanwhile, Hurd released “Diamonds or Twine,” a song he wrote for Morris ahead of their engagement last summer. “I wrote this song for you, played it for you in Michigan the night I asked you to marry me. Diamonds or twine, no matter what, I’ll be wrapped around your finger. I love you, MM. Here’s to forever.”

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd

RELATED: Meet Pancake! Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Welcome New Puppy Weeks Before Their Wedding

The two lovebirds became engaged in July 2017, with Morris announcing the news on Instagram with a series of photos in which she showed off her unique uncut diamond ring while holding a Corona Light and resting her hand on Hurd’s leg.

“I know what she likes and I had somebody in Canada put it together. The stone is from New York City, it’s from an uncut diamond, and then the rest of it’s cast just custom for her,” Hurd shared with Entertainment Tonight after popping the question. “I couldn’t just buy something. I had to make it something that fit her.”

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Michael Loccisano/Getty

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

RELATED: Maren Morris Talks Wedding Planning, Including How She Wants a Modern Version of Her Mom’s Short Wedding Dress!

And when it came to finding the perfect dress to walk down the aisle in, Morris also chose the one-of-a-kind route.

“I’m having the dress made,” Morris previously told PEOPLE, revealing that she was taking inspiration from her mother Kellie, who wore a short dress when she got married in 1989.

“She was a badass and had this short wedding dress, so I sent it to this designer that I love,” Morris explained. “I was like, ‘If we can do a modern version of my mom’s wedding dress just dreaming something up really cool but still throwback with her vibe, I would love to make that happen.’ So I’m just waiting to get sketches back but I know it’ll be perfect.”

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd

RELATED: Maren Morris Says Tequila — and ‘Excellent Fiancé’ Ryan Hurd — Are Her Wedding Must-Haves

The couple also revealed to PEOPLE in January that there was one thing they absolutely needed to have at their reception: tequila.

“Yeah, that’s my go-to — to calm the nerves, energize. Then great music, great food, great people. You can’t really go wrong with those pillars,” Morris said.

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT

RELATED: Ryan Hurd on Finding ‘Love In a Bar’ with Maren Morris — and How It Inspired His First Single

Although Morris and Hurd met in 2013, they didn’t begin dating for three more years.

“We had been friends, but there was always this writing chemistry in the room, and eventually, the timing of it was undeniable,” Morris previously told PEOPLE.

Continuing, she added, “We had such a foundation built off writing so many songs over the years that we were like, ‘Why are we avoiding this?'”