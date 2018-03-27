Maren Morris Reveals the Song She and Husband Ryan Hurd Boogied to Back Down the Aisle

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd “boogied” down the aisle to one special song.

The newlyweds married on Saturday night in Nashville, the same city where they first met while co-writing a song for Tim McGraw in 2013.

Morris, 27, shared a photo of herself and Hurd, 31, dancing back down the aisle after their “I dos” and revealed the first song that was played after they were announced as husband and wife.

“Did I boogie back down the aisle with my husband to Wilson Phillips’ “Hold On”? DUH,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

She also shouted out the many people who helped her get ready and brought the celebration to life, writing: “epic party goddesses: @erin_creighton_ & @catnail venue: @thecordelle officiant/BFF: @keargow dress: custom @cavanaghbaker shoes: @gucci rings: @miskwill hair: @marwaabashir makeup: @moanilee styling: @courtkivela.”

Hurd also shared a photo of the two on Instagram from their wedding day. In the snap, the lovebirds sit close together as they gazed into each other’s eyes.

“She’s a classic. 3•24•18,” Hurd wrote in the caption.

Morris wore a custom-made dress by Nashville designer Cavanagh Baker which was short in the front with a long train in the back. Designed to pay homage to her mother’s vintage wedding dress, Cavanagh drew inspiration from the eye-catching high-low silhouette, updating the look with modern detailing and styling.

Couture embroidered lace was sourced from Spain and crystal straps handmade out of India took over a month to design and execute. Ornate lace appliques cascaded down the train, which lay atop 20 layers of tulle and was detachable for Morris to enjoy the evening on the dance floor.

In the days leading up to the couple’s nuptials, “The Middle” singer documented her excitement as she penned her vows and ended up getting “sentimental AF.”

“Writing vows, feeling sentimental AF and dreaming of this guy being my freaking husband in a few days,” Morris captioned a black and white photo of her and Hurd.

Meanwhile, Hurd released “Diamonds or Twine,” a song he wrote for Morris ahead of their engagement last summer. “I wrote this song for you, played it for you in Michigan the night I asked you to marry me. Diamonds or twine, no matter what, I’ll be wrapped around your finger. I love you, MM. Here’s to forever.”

The couple became engaged in July 2017, with Morris announcing the news on Instagram with a series of photos in which she showed off her unique uncut diamond ring while holding a Corona Light and resting her hand on Hurd’s leg.

“I know what she likes and I had somebody in Canada put it together. The stone is from New York City, it’s from an uncut diamond, and then the rest of it’s cast just custom for her,” Hurd shared with Entertainment Tonight after popping the question. “I couldn’t just buy something. I had to make it something that fit her.”