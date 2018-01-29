Maren Morris Says Tequila — and 'Excellent Fiancé' Ryan Hurd — Are Her Wedding Must-Haves

As Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd prepare to walk down the aisle this spring, the country stars require one must-have at their reception.

“Tequila!” Hurd told PEOPLE Saturday night at Clive Davis and the Recording Academy’s Annual Pre-Grammy Gala in N.Y.C.

Adds Morris: “Yeah, that’s my go-to — to calm the nerves, energize. Then great music, great food, great people. You can’t really go wrong with those pillars.”

What else does the couple need to tie the knot?

“Excellent fiancé!” Hurd quipped.

Laughing, Morris concurred: “Excellent fiancé, dog, tacos — yeah, it’s gonna be a reflection us and our tastes!”

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Steve Granitz/Getty

RELATED: All the Details from Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans’ Wedding — from Tears to Tequila Shots!

Morris, 27, and Hurd, 31, met in Nashville in 2013, when they cowrote a song for Tim McGraw. That songwriting relationship eventually blossomed into a romance, and the Music City pair stepped out together as a couple in 2016 before announcing their engagement last summer.

The singers have been keeping busy: He released his debut EP last year, she just dropped “The Middle” — a country-tinged dance single with Zedd and Grey — last week and is readying her sophomore album. Thankfully, Morris and Hurd have hired a pro to tend to all the details for their March ceremony.

“We certainly have help,” says Morris. “We have an amazing wedding planner, and through all the awards stuff and all the chaos, luckily we have someone holding down the fort with all the wedding planning — we are lucky to have her. But it’s all coming along! It’s close. So we’re super excited.”

Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris Michael Kovac/Getty

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music’s big night.

Morris and Hurd attended the 60th annual Grammy Awards Sunday night, where she was nominated for best country solo performance for her first solo No. 1, “I Could Use a Love Song.” Though she didn’t take home a Gramophone this year, the breakout artist did take the stage with Brothers Osborne and Eric Church to deliver a moving tribute to the Las Vegas shooting victims; later in the evening, her music video for “The Middle” premiered live during a Target commercial.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, were broadcast live on CBS from Madison Square Garden in New York City.