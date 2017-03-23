Marc Anthony and Girlfriend Mariana Downing, 21, Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Marc Anthony has a new lady in his life.

The singer, 48, and new girlfriend Mariana Downing attended his Maestro Cares Foundation’s Changing Lives and Building Dreams Gala at the Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Tuesday.

Downing, 21, is a Miami-based model signed with Wilhelmina Models and has appeared in the music video for A$AP Rocky’s “Everyday.”

The couple has reportedly been dating for a few months since Anthony filed for divorce from third wife Shannon de Lima in late 2016, according to TMZ. The divorce was finalized in February.

Anthony was previously married to Dayanara Torres from 2000-2004, and had sons Cristian Marcus Muñiz, 16, and Ryan Adrian Muñiz, 13. His second marriage was to Jennifer Lopez from 2004 – 2010, during which they welcomed twins Emme and Max, now 9. Anthony is also a father to 23-year-old daughter Ariana from his relationship with Debbie Rosado.

Earlier this month, Lopez shut down rumors when asked if she and Anthony would ever reconcile. “Marc and I are good how we are right now. There’s a reason we’re not together. But we’re great friends,” said Lopez, who is in a new romance with Alex Rodriguez.