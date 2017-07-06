Marc Anthony Shares Cuddly Photo with Raffaella Modugno as She Confirms They’re ‘Getting to Know Each Other’

Marc Anthony has found a new girl worth fighting for!

The singer-songwriter, 49, is said to be dating Italian model-actress Raffaella Modugno.

“Yes, we are a couple,” the 29-year-old beauty reportedly confirmed their relationship to Italian magazine Oggi. “Our relationship is new so we are getting to know each other.”

A rep for Anthony didn’t immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in late May when Anthony uploaded a photo to Instagram lounging with Modugno during Memorial Day weekend.

“Making memories. Happy Memorial Day weekend. Wishing you the best @raffaellamodugno #forzanapoli,” he captioned the photo.

Splitting her time between Rome and Los Angeles, Modugno — who was crowned Miss Curve d’Italia Lazio in 2011 and has posed for brands like Roberto Coin, Dolce & Gabbana and Prada — is working at breaking into the Hollywood spotlight as an aspiring actress.

As recent as March, Anthony was cozying up to 21-year-old model Mariana Downing, whom he began dating after announcing his split from his wife of two years, model Shannon de Lima, in December 2016.

Previously, Anthony was married to Jennifer Lopez from 2004 until 2014, and the pair manages to maintain a friendly relationship for their 9-year-old twins Max and Emme.