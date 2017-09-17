Supportive Exes! Marc Anthony Gets His Birthday Started by Attending Ex Jennifer Lopez’s Vegas Show

When it comes to a great concert, Marc Anthony know just who to look to: his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez!

The Latin singer may have split with Lopez in 2011 after seven years of marriage, but Anthony once again proved there’s no bad blood when he stopped by Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas over the weekend to catch Lopez’s All I Have residency show.

Anthony, who shares 9-year-old twins Max and Emme with Lopez, rang in his 49th birthday on Saturday.

“Starting the Pre-birthday celebration @jlo,” he captioned an Instagram photo with his crew, including his girlfriend Raffaella Modugno.

Lopez’s new boyfriend, former baseball star Alex Rodriguez, was also in attendance with his 12-year-old daughter, Natasha. The duo even showed off some dance moves they picked up from Lopez, mimicking the singer’s choreography in a video shared on her Instagram Sunday.

“This made my night Tashi and Daddy coming thru with the #ography #waitingfortonight,” she captioned the footage.

This made my night ❤️❤️❤️Tashi and Daddy coming thru with the #ography💃🏻 #waitingfortonight #Allihave #Vegas A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 17, 2017 at 4:07am PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Gives Cute Shout Out to Ex-Husband Marc Anthony During Vegas Show

Though they didn’t sit together at the show, there’s no animosity between Anthony and Rodriguez. In April, Anthony was filmed dancing at a private after-party with the lovebirds in the Dominican Republic, where Lopez had her first concert ever on the Caribbean island.

The salsa crooner was recently caught leaving the Los Angeles restaurant Viva Hollywood, alongside Lopez’s ex-boyfriend Casper Smart. While getting into his car, TMZ asked Anthony if he would attend the wedding if his ex got married to Rodriguez.

He responded, “I hope I’m invited.”