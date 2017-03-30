TBT! Mandy Moore Brings It Back to the Summer of '99 with Justin Timberlake in Epic Throwback Pic

Mandy Moore and Justin Timberlake may be all grown up, but there was a time when the two ruled the tween pop world.

The This Is Us actress took to Instagram to relive those days with a fun throwback photo posing with Timberlake, now 36, from the time she went on tour with *NSYNC at the turn of the millennium.

“Summer of 1999. Abercrombie tshirts and bucket hats. Opening for this guy and his band. Look at my nervous smile! #tbt #memories,” Moore, 32, captioned the post.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show in November, Moore told host James Corden that she had always been a fan of Timberlake—but one of her few interactions with him didn’t go as well as hoped.

“I was freaking out that Justin Timberlake was there, and he was like, ‘You have big feet for a girl,’” said Moore. “I’m sure he doesn’t remember this at all. But I was so impressionable and I thought the world of him. He was on a pedestal. I mean, 16 years later, it’s stuck with me.”

Though Moore has come a long way in terms of her style since the ’90s, she recently sat down with PEOPLE Now to talk about the other “questionable” fashion choices she made in that era.

“I started when I was 15,” she said about her early outfit picks. “I had no idea who I was or what I was doing.”

Moore admitted to styling herself in the music video for her hit “Candy.”

“I give myself a bit of a pass, but there’s like leather pants with fringe on them. In the ‘Candy’ video, I decided it was really cool to tie a leather ribbon around… that was my choice,” she said. “There were some really questionable choices.”