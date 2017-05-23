Ariana Grande has arrived back in the States following the devastating terrorist attack after her Manchester Arena show in the U.K. Monday evening.

The singer, 23, was photographed landing in Boca Raton, Florida, where she was greeted by family at the airport, PEOPLE confirms. Grande grew up a half-hour away in nearby Coconut Creek, and performed around the Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale area as a young child, prior to her Disney career taking off.

“It’s so, so sad. She loves her fans and is absolutely crushed and devastated as you can imagine,” a source close to Grande tells PEOPLE. “She can’t believe this happened. She just wants to be with her family and loved ones right now.”

What began as a fun night out ended in tragedy when a suicide bomber blew himself up after Grande’s concert, killing 22 and injuring at least 59.

The audience in Manchester included many children and teens, with their accompanying parents, and after the blast, eyewitnesses described to PEOPLE a scene of chaos and fear.

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins of Greater Manchester Police said the explosion occurred around 10:33 p.m. local time near the ticket office outside the arena. Police believe the suspect, who is dead, is Salman Abedi, 22, said Hopkins, though he has not been formally identified by the coroner.

In addition to Abedi, greater Manchester Police said they have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the incident, according to the Associated Press.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

“Broken,” Grande tweeted late Monday night. “From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don’t have words.”

The popstar’s team is currently assessing whether or not to continue her Dangerous Woman Tour following the attack that left 22 dead, but, “as of right now, the tour is not canceled,” a source close to the situation tells EW.

“Right now, the focus is on the victims and grieving for them. We’re not focused on the tour,” the source adds. The source also clarified that Grande herself is physically “fine,” though “she’s just absolutely beside herself.”

Grande is slated to perform at London’s O2 arena on Thursday and Friday, but the shows remain up in the air, with the venue tweeting, that they do not yet have an update as to whether or not the singer’s performances would happen as planned.