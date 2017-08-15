Manchester Terror Attack Victim’s Families to Receive $324,000 Each from Charity Fund

The families of the 22 individuals killed in a terror attack at Ariana Grande‘s Manchester concert on May 22 will each receive $324,000 from the We Love Manchester Fund. The charitable foundation has already topped more than $23 million in donations from members of the public.

Councilor Sue Murphy announced the figure on Tuesday. “The city and the world responded with such extreme kindness, generosity and solidarity in the aftermath of the Manchester Arena attack,” she told The Guardian. “We will now spend some time looking at how we will distribute the rest of the funds. This will be a complex and sensitive process as we will need to assess the long-term impacts of the attack.”

The money will be given to the individual listed as the next of kin of the deceased, but other arrangements will be made in extenuating circumstance such as divorce. In one particularly tragic case, 12-year-old Patrycia Klis and her 20-year-old sister Alex will receive $748,000 after losing both parents in the wake of the attacks.

In addition to those grieving loved ones, the 57 individuals who spent more than a week in the hospital have been given $77,150 each so far, and 96 people who spent between one night and seven days in the hospital have been given $4,500.

“The money is given as a gift, so it’s up to them what they do with it,” Murphy says.

Grande organized a star-studded charity concert in June, featuring performances from Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Chris Martin, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Manchester native Liam Gallagher, among many others. The show raised over $13 million.

The 24-year-old singer opened up about her heartbreak in a statement released in May. “My heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester attack and their loved ones. There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way. The only thing we can do now is choose how we let this affect us and how we live our lives from here on out,” the pop princess said.

“…I am sorry for the pain and fear that you must be feeling and for the trauma that you, too, must be experiencing. We will never be able to understand why events like this take place because it is not in our nature, which is why we shouldn’t recoil. We will not quit or operate in fear. We won’t let this divide us. We won’t let hate win. I don’t want to go the rest of the year without being able to see and hold and uplift my fans, the same way they continue to uplift me.”

“Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before,” Grande said.

“…When you look into the audience at my shows, you see a beautiful, diverse, pure, happy crowd. Thousands of people, incredibly different, all there for the same reason, music. Music is something that everyone on Earth can share. Music is meant to heal us, to bring us together, to make us happy. So, that is what it will continue to do for us. We will continue in honor of the ones we lost, their loved ones, my fans and all affected by this tragedy. They will be on my mind and in my heart every day and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life.”