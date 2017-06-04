The victims of the bombing during Ariana Grande’s Manchester show on May 22 were honored on Sunday during the “One Love Manchester” benefit concert.

The concert started with a moment of silence to honor the victims of both the Manchester bombing and London terrorist attack on Saturday night.

Marcus Mumford, the lead singer of Mumford and Sons, was the first performer to take the stage, performing a solo version of Mumford and Sons’ “Timshel.” He was followed by Manchester’s own Take That, who performed “Shine” and “Giants.”

“Thanks to Ariana for inviting us tonight,” said Take That singer Gary Barlow. “Our thoughts are with everyone that has been affected. Right now we want to stand strong, look at the sky and sing loud and proud.”

Robbie Williams changed the lyrics to his hit song “Strong” in support of the victims during his set, singing, “Manchester we’re strong, we’re still singing our songs.”

Pharrell Williams was joined by Miley Cyrus for a duet version of his song “Happy.”

“Despite all the things that have been going on in this place, I do not feel, hear, smell or see any fear in the building,” he said. “All we feel here tonight is love, resilience, positivity.”

“The most important responsibly we have on this entire planet is to take care of one another,” said Cyrus before singing “Inspire,” a new song off her upcoming album. “I feel like I’m at home in Manchester.”

The mood at the concert was especially somber after a terrorist attack in London — which left seven dead and 48 injured after three men drove into a crowd and attacked with knives — occurred less than 24 hours ahead of the concert. Despite the attack and the severe threat level, Grande’s manager Scooter Braun and the Greater Manchester Police had stated that the show would go on as a message of resilience in the face of hatred.

All proceeds from the concert, taking place at the Emirates Old Trafford stadium in the city, are going to the Red Cross’s Manchester Emergency Fund to help victims and families impacted by the attack. Those who were at Grande’s original gig were offered free tickets, and additional tickets sold out in just six minutes.

The show is expected to raise around $2.6 million.

Along with Grande, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Take That, Coldplay, Niall Horan, Robbie Williams, and Black Eyed Peas are set to perform.

Ahead of the concert, Grande visited the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, where many of her young fans are being treated.

💛 A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 2, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

The deadly explosion in occurred around 10:33 p.m. local time near the ticket office outside Manchester Arena on May 22, Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said. Twenty-two people died and more than 100 were injured in the blast.

In the wake of the bombing, Grande headed to Florida to be with family with a source telling PEOPLE then that the singer was “absolutely crushed” and had barely slept that week.

The concert will air live on Freeform at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday. A one-hour highlight special will later air on ABC following the NBA Finals. BBC, the host broadcaster, is producing TV coverage.