As Ariana Grande took the stage in Manchester less than two weeks after a terrorist attack outside her concert killed 22 and injured over 100 people, fans in attendance bonded together.

A uniformed officer was taped skipping with children in a circle as others looked on during the concert.

“This is just amazing,” Elliot Wagland, Head of Pictures at the London Evening Standard, captioned the video on Twitter.

The mood at the concert was especially somber after a terrorist attack in London — which left seven dead and 48 injured after three men drove into a crowd and attacked with knives — occurred less than 24 hours ahead of the concert. Despite the attack and the severe threat level, Grande’s manager Scooter Braun and the Greater Manchester Police had stated that the show would go on as a message of resilience in the face of hatred.

Along with Grande, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Take That, Coldplay, Niall Horan, Robbie Williams, and Black Eyed Peas performed.

All proceeds from the concert, taking place at the Emirates Old Trafford stadium in the city, are going to the Red Cross’s Manchester Emergency Fund to help victims and families impacted by the attack. Those who were at the original gig were offered free tickets, and additional tickets sold out in just six minutes.

The show is expected to bring in around $2.6 million.

Ahead of the concert, Grande visited the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, where many of he young fans are being treated.

Grande announced plans for the show in a special Twitter message just four days after the tragedy.

“Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before,” she wrote in the statement.

“I’ll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend some time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families.”

The concert will aired live on Freeform at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday. A one-hour highlight special will later air on ABC following the NBA Finals. BBC, the host broadcaster, is producing TV coverage.