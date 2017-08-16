Manchester Arena to Reopen with September Charity Concert Featuring Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

A charity gig has been announced to reopen Manchester Arena, the venue involved in May’s terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert that left 22 people dead.

We Are Manchester will take place on Sept. 9, with proceeds going to the Manchester Memorial Fund, a new charitable fund to pay for a permanent memorial to the victims of the Manchester attack.

Noel Gallagher‘s High Flying Birds will headline the event, with the bill also boasting The Courteeners, Blossoms, Rick Astley, poet Tony Walsh (aka Longfella) and a DJ set from Clint Boon of Inspiral Carpets. More acts are to be announced.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. Find tickets and more information here.

A separate charity concert took place at Old Trafford on June 4. Organized by Ariana Grande, the One Love Manchester concert featured performances from Grande herself as well as Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Chris Martin, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams and Manchester native Liam Gallagher, among many others.

The amount of money raised from the One Love Manchester concert for the families of the victims has been revealed. Approximately $24.5 million was raised and the families will receive $324,000 each.

