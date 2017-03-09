Social Media Star Maggie Lindemann Premieres Music Video for Defiant New Single ‘Pretty Girl’

Add this one to your International Women’s Day playlist!

Social media star Maggie Lindemann will release the music video for her new single “Pretty Girl” on Thursday, and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the clip.

In the defiant pop track, Lindemann, 18, blasts haters and affirms that she’s more than her appearance.

“F— your ribbons and your pearls / ‘Cause I’m not just a pretty girl / I’m more than just a picture / I’m a daughter and a sister,” she sings on the infectious single. “There’s more to me than people know.”

“‘Pretty Girl’ was inspired by my experiences growing up on social media and being constantly judged and underestimated based on the superficial, which is something I think a lot of girls are going through right now,” she told PEOPLE exclusively. “Being on the set of ‘Pretty Girl’ with all of the amazing girls was so much fun, just hanging out and getting into trouble. We had a good time, and I think it shows, especially in the shots outside where we got to be a bit sassier.”

The Texas native began singing in the church choir at age 4. Then, in junior high school, she began uploading videos of herself singing to the social media app KEEK, where she garnered a passionate fan-base. A music exec discovered her on YouTube and she moved to L.A. to pursue a singing career soon after.

Since launching her career in 2015 with her first single “Knocking on Your Heart,” Lindemann has gained a massive following on social media thanks to her viral covers of hits like Rihanna’s “Love on the Brain.”