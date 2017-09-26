Madonna’s Son David Belts Out One of His Mom’s Greatest Hits – Watch the Adorable Video

Madonna is not the only one in her family who slays at carpool karaoke.

The iconic singer, 59, shared a video of her son David Banda jamming out to her 1983 hit “Holiday” on Sunday while in the car.

“Go David! Its your birthday!!! We gonna party! Like its your birthday!!” the proud mom tweeted. “It’s time to Celebrate!”

Go David!! 🎉🎂🦄.Its your birthday!!! 🌈💕😂🌈💕😂 We Gonna Party! ⚽️♥️⚽️♥️⚽️😂⚽️ Like its your birthday!! 🎉🎂🦄🎉🦄🎂🌈💕🌈💕😂😂😂!! Its Time to Celebrate! 🎉🎉🤡 pic.twitter.com/W1WcENjb0R — Madonna (@Madonna) September 24, 2017

Madonna’s son turned 12 on Sunday.

Happy Birthday to My Beautiful baby Boy!! 🎉🎉🌈🌈😂💕💘💕💘💕 David Banda!! 🦄🦄🦄🎂🎂🐎🐎🐎 I wish I could stilll carry you Bapu Style! ♥️💯♥️💯♥️💯♥️🌹🇲🇼🇲🇼🇲🇼♥️🙏🏻 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Sep 24, 2017 at 3:10am PDT

And Now He is 12!! 😂🎂🇲🇼 Where does the time go??? 🇲🇼♥️🇲🇼♥️💯🇲🇼♥️💯♥️🇲🇼🇲🇼🇲🇼🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 We Love You Malawi! ♥️🇲🇼🙏🏻 @raisingmalawi A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Sep 24, 2017 at 5:22am PDT

The singer also shared a throwback photo of herself and David, whom she adopted in 2008.

“Happy Birthday to My Beautiful baby Boy!!” she wrote in the caption. “David Banda!! I wish I could stilll carry you Bapu Style!”

In a second photo, she wrote, “And Now He is 12!! Where does the time go??? We Love You Malawi! @raisingmalawi.”

Madonna has a long history with the southeast African nation. She adopted four of her six children from Malawi: David Banda in 2008; Mercy James, 11, in 2009; and 5-year-old twins Estere and Stella in February.