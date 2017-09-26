Madonna’s Son David Belts Out One of His Mom’s Greatest Hits – Watch the Adorable Video

Madonna is not the only one in her family who slays at carpool karaoke.
The iconic singer, 59, shared a video of her son David Banda jamming out to her 1983 hit “Holiday” on Sunday while in the car.
“Go David! Its your birthday!!! We gonna party! Like its your birthday!!” the proud mom tweeted. “It’s time to Celebrate!”
Madonna’s son turned 12 on Sunday.
The singer also shared a throwback photo of herself and David, whom she adopted in 2008.
“Happy Birthday to My Beautiful baby Boy!!” she wrote in the caption. “David Banda!! I wish I could stilll carry you Bapu Style!”
In a second photo, she wrote, “And Now He is 12!! Where does the time go??? We Love You Malawi! @raisingmalawi.”
Madonna has a long history with the southeast African nation. She adopted four of her six children from Malawi: David Banda in 2008; Mercy James, 11, in 2009; and 5-year-old twins Estere and Stella in February.
“I want my kids to be loving, decent, compassionate human beings,” Madonna told PEOPLE in a recent issue. “I try to set a good example. But it’s been a rollercoaster ride.”