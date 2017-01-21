Madonna Drops the F-bomb Three Times During Impassioned Women’s March Speech

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly.

Madonna joined the ranks of powerful speeches at the Women’s March Saturday, but a few of her candid moments caused controversy.

Taking the stage at the Washington rally after powerful speeches from America Ferrera, Ashley Judd, and Scarlett Johansson, among other, the Material Girl delivered a rousing message she began with: “Welcome to the love revolution.”

While the event was led by women, Madonna addressed an impact against “all marginalized people, where being uniquely different, right now, might truly be considered a crime.” During the speech, the “Holiday” singer dropped three f-bombs, after which CNN and MSNBC cut away. C-Span continued their coverage, while CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin apologized for the lack of censoring.

Addressing the opposing members of the march, Madonna was clear on her feelings that this moment is “the beginning of a much-needed change.” She followed up the statement with a comparison between violence and peaceful protest. “Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House, but I know this won’t change anything. We cannot fall into despair. As the poet W.H. Auden wrote on the eve of World War II: ‘We must love one another or die. I choose love’.”

In her final moments before performing live, Madonna asked for a rallying cry of “we choose love” to spread across the march.