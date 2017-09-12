Estere

Madonna brought Estere and Stella home in February, and "it didn't take long for them to get acclimated," she says. "They're amazing. It's like they were always here."

Estere and Stella's trip to Malawi for the Mercy James Centre opening marked their first return to their home country since the adoption.

"I think they were a little bit worried, and they didn't want to leave my side — like maybe, 'is Mom gonna leave us here?' I think that was going through their head. So they weren't as sociable as I thought they would be. That will come in time," says Madonna.

"They've learned in time that I'm their mother, and nothing is going to change that," she adds.

Indeed, Madonna says she experienced the same thing with her older children. But "now they feel a sense of responsibility and connection," she says of their relationship with Malawi.