Madonna Has an Epic Photo Shoot with Kim Kardashian and Cardi B at Her Oscars Party

It may have been movies’ biggest night, but Madonna‘s Oscars party proved that the biggest names in music and reality TV stars had their share of the fun.

The “Material Girl” singer, 59, hung out with the likes of Kim Kardashian West — who dressed up as Madonna circa the 1991 Academy Awards for Halloween last year — and Cardi B at her Sunday night bash. The trio posed for photos together peering through a ripped sheet of giant white paper, as shared by the music legend on Instagram.

“Gang-Gang,” Madonna captioned the snap, tagging photographer JR.

In another shot, the music icon is “Eating paper with Kim.”

Cardi B posted another pic from the epic bash, sharing her excitement to meet her “real life IDOL” in Madonna.

“I can’t even believe i performed at her event and it was the most meaningful performance ever.I grew up with my mom listening to Madonna for hours. I performed Material Girl freshman year in High school, listen to her on all my photo shoots to have super confidence and always mentioned her in my interviews,” the 25-year-old rapper wrote. “The best part about it is she was everything i thought she would be a Liberal Kick ass feminist bitch 😱😱I’m soo happy.”

Madonna and JR posted more shots from the unique photo opp, which stars like Migos, Oscar winner Sam Rockwell, Timothée Chalamet, Jennifer Lawrence and Margot Robbie also dropped by.

Madonna took on her hostess duties wearing a leather hat and bustier that showed off a lacy bra with thigh-high boots. She also sported diamond bracelets and rings over a pair of long white gloves.

On top of the already star-studded guest list, Ariana Grande headed to the bash for a rare appearance with boyfriend Mac Miller. The singer retreated from the public eye following the tragic terror attack at her Manchester Arena concert in England last May.