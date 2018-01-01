They are family!

Madonna rang in the New Year with a warm embrace from her 21-year-old daughter Lourdes Leon, and she shared a sweet photo of the moment to her millions of fans on Instagram.

“We are Ready For You 2018! ♥️” Madonna captioned the New Year’s Eve shot. The proud mother, clad in a sheer black lace dress and a stylish hat to match, affectionately cradled her daughter’s face in her hands. Lourdes opted for a thin-strapped top, but shared the her mom’s bright red lipstick.

Earlier in the day, Madonna, 59, shared several photos of twin daughters Esther and Stella, whom she adopted from Malawi in February. The 5-year-olds donned onsies reading “I’m a Cat,” oversized wigs, and huge smiles. “So Much YES! ! 2018! Love to and From Malawi! YAsssssssssssssssss!” Madonna wrote on one pic.

The music icon also is mother to Mercy, 11, and David, 12, whom she had previously adopted from the African nation, and son Rocco, 17, from her relationship with Guy Ritchie.

In addition to family bonding, Madonna found time to break it down on the dance floor—although she may have gotten a little carried away.

“This is going to be the BEST year ever!” she captioned a short clip of herself busting a move. “I know because I tore my dress dancing!”