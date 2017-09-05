FedEx Doesn’t Believe Madonna Is Really Madonna

Apparently, world-famous celebrities aren’t free of the everyday nuisances that plague us normal folks. For example, even Madonna can’t get her mail on time.

On Tuesday, the singer shared a disgruntled pic of herself and admonished the delivery service for failing to believe her identity and release a package to her. “When you’ve been arguing with fed-ex all week that you really are Madonna and they still won’t release your package,” she captioned the picture, adding the hashtag “#bitchplease.”

When you've been arguing with fed-ex all week that you really are Madonna and they still won't release your package. 🙄!#bitchplease pic.twitter.com/UQdms69w49 — Madonna (@Madonna) September 5, 2017

Fans were quick to respond and back up the star’s claim, and it didn’t take long for a FedEx employee to see the tweet and respond to the queen of pop asking her to DM her private details.

Hi, this is Julie. I would like to help. Please DM your delivery address, tracking & phone numbers. https://t.co/7vnSkvqx3r — FedEx Help (@FedExHelp) September 5, 2017

RELATED VIDEO: WATCH: Girl Exposed by Madonna at Her Concert Defends the Singer

Earlier this week, Madonna revealed on Instagram that she had recently moved to Portugal and started making new music.

“The energy of Portugal is so inspiring,” she wrote. “I feel very creative and alive here and I look forward to working on my film LOVED and making New Music!!!” She had previously spoken about her upcoming film project Loved in a Harper’s Bazaar interview in January. The movie will be the star’s fourth directorial project.

Here’s hoping Julie from FedEx gets her package to Madonna STAT.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com