The family that skis together, stays together.

Madonna took to Instagram on Thursday to share a cute photo of herself and her son, David Banda, and daughter, Mercy James, getting ready to hit the slopes during the holiday season, wearing helmets, masks, coats and wide grins.

“Ski Bunnies!” the 58-year-old singer captioned the photo.

In a second photo, the music icon shared a jovial group snap that included her children Lourdes, 20, Rocco, 16, David, 11, and Mercy, 10, along with family friend, David Blaine, a famous magician, from the top of a mountain.

“Swiss Family Robinson!!” Madonna captioned the photo.

The illusionist could be seen cracking a smile as he joined the Queen of Pop, even though he is known for his stoney-faced façade.

In early December, the Grammy winner hosted a star-studded fundraiser for her Raising Malawi charity, which was attended by son David.

Madonna opened up about her relationship with her four children to actress Elizabeth Banks during a Billboard cover interview, in which she said, “My family is everything.”

“I will got to war for them. Whatever I’m fighting for, it’s for my daughters and my sons,” she said, adding: “I want them to have a good future.”