Madonna Shares an Intimate Cover of Elliott Smith Performed While ‘Everyone Else Is Asleep’

Madonna‘s children get the best lullabies at bed time, if the singer’s latest video is any indication.

The Grammy winner, 59, shared a cover of Elliott Smith‘s “Between the Bars” on her Twitter page, where she’s softly singing and playing guitar during a late-night music session.

“Strumming my favorite song when everyone else is asleep,” she captioned the black and white video posted early Thursday, adding the hashtags # prayer # lullaby and # love.

This isn’t the first time Madonna has expressed her love for the track off Smith’s 1997 album Either/Or. In a 2006 interview with Q magazine, she named “Between the Bars” as the song from the last 20 years she wished she’d written.

She also covered the tune at a 2013 screening of the short film #SecretProjectRevolution. The singer was dragged into the room by men dressed as prison guards. Halfway through the performance, she was accompanied by a masked dancer dressed head-to-toe in black—who just happened to be her son Rocco.

Madonna is not the only one in her family who loves doing their own rendition of a good tune.

The music icon recently shared a video of her son David Banda jamming out to her 1983 hit “Holiday” while in the car.

“Go David! Its your birthday!!! We gonna party! Like its your birthday!!” the proud mom tweeted. “It’s time to Celebrate!”