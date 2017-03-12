Madonna Dresses Up as Beauty and the Beast to Celebrate Purim in London

Madonna sure knows how to express herself!

The legendary entertainer, who has been known for being a devoted Kabbalist, shared a set of photos this weekend showing her decked out for Purim in a yellow dress, reminiscent of Belle from Beauty and the Beast and a matching Beast mask to play both characters — fitting, considering the film premieres this Friday.

“Sometimes you just have to take off the mask and confess!” Madonna, 58, captioned one snap of herself (sans mask) and a male friend in a pope costume, with the singer holding a rose between her teeth.

Sometimes you just have to take off the mask and confess! 💛🐗😇🎉😂🙏🏻 Thank you @jr A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Mar 12, 2017 at 6:36am PDT

Elegant and Lady Like. Confident yet Loving. 💛 Thats what matters! 🐗 @stevenkleinstudio 🎉 happy Purim! A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Mar 11, 2017 at 11:54pm PST

“Elegant and Lady Like. Confident yet Loving. That’s what matters!” she wrote to accompany another photo, in which she’s wearing the iconic yellow dress and white gloves, a beautiful necklace and the beast mask.

“Happy Purim!” she added.

Beauty and the Beast ! 💛🐗👩‍⚕️🎉🎉🎉😂 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Mar 11, 2017 at 7:00pm PST

FROM COINAGE: Here’s How To Save on Concert Tickets So You Still Have Money For Merch

Madonna recently became a mother of six after recently adopting twin daughters Esther and Stella, 4½.

“I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family,” she captioned a February photo of herself and the girls, who join siblings Mercy James, 11, David Banda, 11, Rocco John, 16, and Lourdes, 20.

“I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time.”