Madonna Dresses Up as Beauty and the Beast to Celebrate Purim in London

Madonna sure knows how to express herself!

The legendary entertainer, who has been known for being a devoted Kabbalist, shared a set of photos this weekend showing her decked out for Purim in a yellow dress, reminiscent of Belle from Beauty and the BeastΒ and a matching Beast mask to play both characters β€” fitting, considering the film premieresΒ this Friday.

“Sometimes you just have to take off the mask and confess!” Madonna, 58, captioned one snap of herself (sans mask) and a male friend in a pope costume, with the singer holding a rose between her teeth.

Sometimes you just have to take off the mask and confess! πŸ’›πŸ—πŸ˜‡πŸŽ‰πŸ˜‚πŸ™πŸ» Thank you @jr A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Mar 12, 2017 at 6:36am PDT

Elegant and Lady Like. Confident yet Loving. πŸ’› Thats what matters! πŸ— @stevenkleinstudio πŸŽ‰ happy Purim! A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Mar 11, 2017 at 11:54pm PST

“Elegant and Lady Like. Confident yet Loving. That’s what matters!” she wrote to accompany another photo, in which she’s wearing the iconic yellow dress and white gloves, a beautiful necklace and the beast mask.

“Happy Purim!” she added.

Beauty and the Beast ! πŸ’›πŸ—πŸ‘©β€βš•οΈπŸŽ‰πŸŽ‰πŸŽ‰πŸ˜‚ A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Mar 11, 2017 at 7:00pm PST

Madonna recently became a mother of six after recently adoptingΒ twin daughters Esther and Stella, 4Β½.

“I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family,” she captioned a February photo of herself and the girls, who join siblingsΒ Mercy James, 11,Β David Banda, 11,Β Rocco John, 16, and Lourdes, 20.

Β “I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time.”