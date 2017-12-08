Just like Santa Claus needs his elves to get ready for Christmas, Madonna needed her friend Anderson Cooper to help her play this festive game.

As the legendary pop star got ready to play “Sketching With the Stars” with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest during an appearance on Live! With Kelly and Ryan, she realized there was one problem: she needed a partner.

“I do need a partner, in more ways than you could imagine,” she quipped.

“Do you know any distinguished, brilliant, intelligent, handsome, talented man hanging about? Can you think of anybody?” she asked the morning show cohosts. “Because I have a friend here, but I don’t know if you would let him come onstage.”

And after getting the go-ahead from Ripa and Seacrest, Madonna brought out her famous friend, as the crowd burst into applause.

While the 59-year-old admitted she was nervous to compete in the holiday challenge, she and the newsman made a great team and ended up winning the Pictionary-esque game.

Madonna also detailed the extensive routine she follows before every concert — which includes getting an oxygen treatment.

“I have to physically prepare myself for it, which requires a lot of different exercises and workouts, depending on what I do in the show. I get my stamina up,” she said.

“The warm-up usually lasts about 20 minutes. It’s ridiculous because I do my sound check, which is exhausting and drives everyone crazy. Then I leave, and I get my oxygen treatment, and I usually have my cranial guide do something or my physical therapist adjust something, [like] tape my ankles. Something’s always wrong,” she added.

The legendary pop star also revealed that she planned to go back to touring “soon.”

“I gotta get my show together,” she explained. “2018…I’m coming back, baby. I’m coming for you!”