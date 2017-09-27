Madonna Makes Her 'Stand-Up Debut' Alongside Amy Schumer at N.Y.C.'s Comedy Cellar: 'What a Thrill'

Express yourself!

Guests at New York City’s Comedy Cellar were treated to a superstar-sized surprise on Tuesday night, when Madonna showed up to tell a few jokes.

The singer appeared onstage alongside comedian and actress Amy Schumer, both stars revealed on Instagram.

“And the next minute [I] was tagging along with @amyschumer at @nyccomedycellar,” wrote Madonna, 59, on the social media site. “Making my stand up debut! What a thrill. Finally busted my cherry. Thank you Amy!”

Schumer, 36, joked alongside her own photo from the night, “We’d like to thank @nyccomedycellar for taking a chance on our new act.”

Guests at the comedy show got much more than they bargained for on Tuesday – the other performers included Aziz Ansari, Jon Stewart and Louis C.K.

Teased the Comedy Cellar on Instagram, “$12 cover. 2 item minimum. Tuesday.”

Madonna has been in New York City promoting her MDNA Skin line’s recent launch in the United States. She told WWD in an interview about the collection, “It’s a line I can use every day. Some things I use when I don’t wear makeup and am not doing shows, and others are specifically good for having to apply makeup and be on stage under lights.…I developed it for me specifically, but it also feels universal. I mean, my children use it, my friends use it.”