After a leaked recording emerged of Madison Beer’s boyfriend, Jack Gilinsky, allegedly verbally abusing her during a fight, the 18-year-old YouTube star’s mother, Tracie, has offered her support in the midst of chaos.

“As upsetting as it was to hear you speak to @madisonbeer that way it was also so upsetting to hear that audio leaked & read all the derogatory comments towards you!” Tracie commented on Gilinsky’s apologetic Instagram post. “You know how I feel about you. You’re a kind, well raised young man who spoke in anger which took me over 30 years to realize you should never do.”

“Like you said, there is no excuse for your actions but you are human & like us all you made a mistake,” she continued. “For whatever it’s worth I forgive you, given hopefully you’ve learned a valuable lesson! This too shall pass Jackalindo.”

Gilinsky, 20, took to social media Sunday to acknowledge and apologize for his actions on a leaked tape from last year in which he used “terrible … unforgivable” words about Beer.

“In no way do I stand behind who I was in that part of my life. But people change & learn from their mistakes,” he said. “The clip you’ve all heard is from last year. I was in a very dark place, & clearly had no control over my emotions.”

Beer, a YouTube star who was discovered by Justin Bieber, told fans that she stayed with Gilinsky through multiple instances of mistreatment in an effort to “fix him” and prevent him from treating other women the same way.

“Many of you [have been] asking me ‘Why would you stay with him if it happened last year!’ ” Beer wrote in a since-then deleted post. “My theory was, and as horrible as this is, is that if I left him, he’d do it to the next girl. I tried to fix him.”