Madison Beer Speaks Out About Alleged Verbal Abuse by Boyfriend Jack Gilinsky

Singer Madison Beer is speaking out – and urging her fans to do the same – after a recording emerged of her allegedly being verbally abused by boyfriend Jack Gilinsky.

In a heartfelt message to her fans on Tuesday, 18-year-old star told fans that she stayed with Gilinsky amid multiple instances of mistreatment in an effort to “fix him” and prevent him from treating other women the same way.

Beer, a YouTube star who was discovered by Justin Bieber, who personally signed her to Island Records, did not make clear whether she had split with Gilinsky – also a YouTube star. But, she said that she hopes her fans will learn from her mistakes and not tolerate abuse.

In her post, she also alleged that the leaked tape was not the first time that Gilinsky had mistreated her – with the first incident coming a year ago.

“Don’t make the same mistakes I did, your safety is never worth it. No matter what, no one deserves to be treated that way,” she wrote.

Gilinsky, 20, took to Twitter Sunday to acknowledge and apologize for his actions on a leaked tape in which he used “terrible … unforgivable” words about Beer.

“Many of you [have been] asking me ‘Why would you stay with him if it happened last year!’ ” Beer wrote. “My theory was, and as horrible as this is, is that if I left him, he’d do it to the next girl. I tried to fix him.”

Gilinsky’s own statement spoke to the circumstances: “In no way do I stand behind who I was in that part of my life. But people change & learn from their mistakes. The clip you’ve all heard is from last year. I was in a very dark place, & clearly had no control over my emotions.”

In her post, Beer continued, “We have both grown and changed so much at this point and it has been an extremely difficult thing to relive / even go thru … and I hope ALL of my fans learn from my foolishness. If someone is mistreating you in ANY way please speak up.”

In his statement, Gilinsky called the recorded episode “one of our lowest points” and said, “Madison knew if she didn’t help me overcome my ways and change, no one would, & I would never learn from my mistakes. I’ll never be able to thank her enough for believing in me the way she did during that time.”

Reps for Beer and Gilinsky did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for additional comment.