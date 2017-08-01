Madison Beer Opens Up About Online Bullying: ‘I Deal With This Everyday’

Madison Beer is talking candidly about online bullying.

The singer and YouTube star appeared on the Z100 Morning Show and spoke to Elvis Duran about the aggressive harassment she experiences online.

“I deal with this every day; I wake up and have been told to kill myself like thirty times already; it’s crazy!” she said. “It’s definitely what comes with it, and a lot of people say, ‘Yeah, but this is what you signed up for.'”

She continued, “I think that’s such a shame to say. It shouldn’t come along with me making music and following my dreams. It’s upsetting those two go hand-in-hand now because of social media.”

Beer, 18, said she tries to show her fans that it’s possible to overcome bullying.

“I think a lot of people would say ignore it, move on, and don’t pay any attention to it,” she said. “But, I always think it’s OK to stand up for yourself, you shouldn’t have to ignore things or brush things under the rug.”

“I think everyone is allowed to defend him or herself, and remember the bullying and hatred comes from them,” she added. “I always say when someone says something negative about me, it’s really saying something negative about them. If you want to stand up for yourself, then go ahead!”

In early July, the singer spoke out about the alleged verbal abuse she underwent from former boyfriend Jack Gilinsky.

“Don’t make the same mistakes I did, your safety is never worth it. No matter what, no one deserves to be treated that way,” she wrote in a since-deleted Tweet.

Since then, Beer has been linked to Brooklyn Beckham, 18, who she says she is not dating and are just “friends” who are “having fun right now.”